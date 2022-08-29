Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to have its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event where investors and analysts expect major announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani .

The meeting will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM. It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

JIOMEET

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram - to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers.

Koo

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.

The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.