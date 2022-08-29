Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When, where and how to watch it LIVE2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- Reliance Industries AGM 2022 will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms
Listen to this article
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to have its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event where investors and analysts expect major announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.