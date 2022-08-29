Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When, where and how to watch it LIVE

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When, where and how to watch it LIVE

A file photo of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.
2 min read . 10:48 AM ISTLivemint

  • Reliance Industries AGM 2022 will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to have its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event where investors and analysts expect major announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The meeting will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM. It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

JIOMEET

Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

  • Click on OTHERS, enter your FULL NAME & ORGANISATION, and CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM.
  • Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of AGM.

RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022

Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022

YOUTUBE

Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/pcBojrl5Sdk

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

​Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram - to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers.

KOO

@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)

Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.

The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.