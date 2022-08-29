Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When, where and how to watch it LIVE

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When, where and how to watch it LIVE2 min read . 10:48 AM IST
- Reliance Industries AGM 2022 will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to have its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event where investors and analysts expect major announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to have its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event where investors and analysts expect major announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.
The meeting will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM. It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.
The meeting will be broadcast on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM. It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.
JIOMEET
JIOMEET
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE
Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022
Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022
Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022
Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022
YOUTUBE
YOUTUBE
Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio
Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/pcBojrl5Sdk
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/pcBojrl5Sdk
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram - to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers.
Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram - to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers.
KOO
KOO
@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.
Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.
The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.
The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.