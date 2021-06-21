Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035: Mukesh Ambani at Qatar Forum

Reliance aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035: Mukesh Ambani at Qatar Forum

Mukesh Ambani said every unit making up Reliance would have to pivot as the conglomerate moves toward net-zero
1 min read . 07:03 PM IST Bloomberg

When asked if this green push will require dialing back on some of Reliance’s businesses, Mukesh Ambani said 'it means transforming our businesses and integrating that with the future', without sharing more details

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, told the Qatar Economic Forum he plans to transform each of the units under his refining-to-retail conglomerate as Reliance Industries Ltd aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

The three-day event kicked off with Qatar’s ruler calling on countries to avoid hoarding vaccines to the “detriment of others." South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged developed economies to aid Africa’s recovery and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame said African nations are “trying to find partners" to manufacture vaccines on the continent.

Sustainable Future for Reliance

Ambani said that every unit making up Reliance would have to pivot as the conglomerate moves toward net-zero. “We have no option as a society, as a business but to really adopt a sustainable business model," Ambani said.

When asked if this green push will require dialing back on some of Reliance’s businesses, Ambani said “it means transforming our businesses and integrating that with the future," without sharing more details.

The pivot toward a greener, cleaner version of itself won’t be an easy one for India’s most valuable company, which got about 60% of revenue from its hydrocarbon-fueled energy operations for the year ended March.

