After raising over ₹1.68 lakh crore from investors in Jio Platforms and the rights issue, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced that the company has now become net debt-free. “I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

RIL's net-debt was ₹ 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. The company has raised ₹115,693.95 crore from 10 tech investors and ₹ 53,124.20 crore from RIL's rights issue.

"We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years……With these initiatives, I have no doubt that your company will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world," Ambani said.

Jio Platforms has raised ₹ 115,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22, 2020. PIF’s investment marks the end of Jio Platforms’ current phase of induction of financial partners.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated