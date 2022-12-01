Reliance Industries, HDFC are companies with highest CSR spending

Reliance Industries has topped the list of companies with the highest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending, according to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. Reliance Industries is followed by HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Tata Steel. Companies such as Wipro, ITC and Infosys have also appeared in the list of companies with most CSR spending.

