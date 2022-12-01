Reliance Industries, HDFC are companies with highest CSR spending

Reliance Industries has topped the list of companies with the highest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending, according to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. Reliance Industries is followed by HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Tata Steel. Companies such as Wipro, ITC and Infosys have also appeared in the list of companies with most CSR spending.
CSR stands for Corporate Social Responsibility which is an idea that a company should have a positive and responsible reflection in the community, environment and which considers the business' social impact.
Companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 have spent ₹8,753 crore on CSR initiatives, which is 4 per cent less than what they spent last year.
Companies from 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with the highest CSR spend include Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, ITC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and JSW Steel.
While Reliance Industries has spent ₹813 crore on CSR spending, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have spent ₹736 crore and ₹727 crore, respectively towards CSR. Tata Steel and ITC have spent ₹406 crore and ₹355 crore, respectively.
Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India have released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India in different aspects.
