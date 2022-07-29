Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports to manufacture batteries in India under PLI scheme2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 01:35 PM IST
- Reliance New Energy, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports will receive incentives under India's ₹18,100 crore program
Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) New Energy arm, Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited and Rajesh Exports Limited are the three companies that have signed the Program Agreement under (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, a government release said on Friday.