India's top valued company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to announce its second quarter earnings ended September 2022 for the current fiscal year on Friday, October, 21, 2022, post market hours. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries closed more than a per cent lower at ₹2,471 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q2 earnings announcement.
21 Oct 2022, 04:31 PM IST
RIL Q2 results: What to expect
RIL is likely to report strong year-on-year growth in consolidated net revenue and profit for the quarter ended September, as per experts
21 Oct 2022, 04:21 PM IST
RIL shares close lower
21 Oct 2022, 04:17 PM IST
RIL Q2 results
