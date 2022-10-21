Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

RIL Q2 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries shares close lower ahead of earnings announcement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:36 PM ISTLivemint
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

  • RIL Q2 results live updates: Reliance Industries shares closed lower ahead of its earnings announcement

India's top valued company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to announce its second quarter earnings ended September 2022 for the current fiscal year on Friday, October, 21, 2022, post market hours. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries closed more than a per cent lower at 2,471 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q2 earnings announcement. 

21 Oct 2022, 04:31 PM IST RIL Q2 results: What to expect

RIL is likely to report strong year-on-year growth in consolidated net revenue and profit for the quarter ended September, as per experts

21 Oct 2022, 04:21 PM IST RIL shares close lower

Ahead of its earnings announcement, RIL shares closed more than a per cent lower at 2,471 apiece on the BSE

21 Oct 2022, 04:17 PM IST RIL Q2 results

India's top valued company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY23 results on Friday, October, 21, 2022, post market hours

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP