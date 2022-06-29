RIL shares give fresh technical breakout, poised for more upside: Analyst2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 01:49 PM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged more than 2% to ₹2,585 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session, supporting the benchmark indices. The share price of India's top valued company has given fresh breakout and is poised for more upside, as per analysts.