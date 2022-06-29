Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged more than 2% to ₹2,585 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session, supporting the benchmark indices. The share price of India's top valued company has given fresh breakout and is poised for more upside, as per analysts.

"Reliance Industries share price has given fresh breakout at ₹2540 apiece levels and it has sustained over it as well. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to upgrade their trailing stop loss at ₹2530 for the short term target of ₹2660 apiece levels. For those, who want to add this stock in their portfolio can buy Reliance shares at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹2530 apiece levels for short term target of ₹2660 per share," said Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio.

Meanwhile, global brokerage and research house Bernstein has increased its target price on RIL shares to ₹3,360 from ₹2,830 earlier while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating as it sees higher earnings growth potential.

On Tuesday, setting the succession plan in motion for the $217 billion empire, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani was appointed as chairman of the telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Additionally, a Bloomberg report suggested that Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is set to be named chairperson of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail unit, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. She is currently the director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Reliance Industries. Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though, the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology.

Ambani is pivoting Reliance into green energy. The company will be investing $80 billion over the next 10-15 years on renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery. RIL shares have gained about 8% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to a 10% fall in benchmark Sensex.

