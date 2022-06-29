RIL shares give fresh technical breakout, poised for more upside: Analyst

"Reliance Industries share price has given fresh breakout at ₹2540 apiece levels and it has sustained over it as well. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to upgrade their trailing stop loss at ₹2530 for the short term target of ₹2660 apiece levels. For those, who want to add this stock in their portfolio can buy Reliance shares at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹2530 apiece levels for short term target of ₹2660 per share," said Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio.