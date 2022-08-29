Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will invest ₹75,000 crore in the next five years to expand petrochemical capacity, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said during his speech at the company's 45th annual general meet (AGM) on Monday, adding that the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.

“For our O2C business, this was yet another year of superlative performance. It crossed ₹5 lakh crore in annual revenues. The EBITDA crossed ₹50,000 crore. We are committed to maximize Oil to Chemicals integration and convert our advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials. I am pleased to share that over the next 5 years, we will invest ₹75,000 crore and expand capacities in existing and new value chains," Ambani said.

Further, Reliance Jio has earmarked ₹2 lakh crore investment for 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali, he said, adding that Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023.

The company had emphasised that it is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time, backed by nationwide fibre presence, an all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, an indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani made the announcement while addressing the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology. Besides Metaverse, AGM was live on different social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. It is probably the first company globally to conduct its annual general meeting on a virtual reality platform and various social media platforms.