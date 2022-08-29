Reliance Industries to invest ₹75,000 cr in petchem expansion over next five years1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will invest ₹75,000 crore in the next five years to expand petrochemical capacity, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said during his speech at the company's 45th annual general meet (AGM) on Monday, adding that the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.