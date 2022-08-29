“For our O2C business, this was yet another year of superlative performance. It crossed ₹5 lakh crore in annual revenues. The EBITDA crossed ₹50,000 crore. We are committed to maximize Oil to Chemicals integration and convert our advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials. I am pleased to share that over the next 5 years, we will invest ₹75,000 crore and expand capacities in existing and new value chains," Ambani said.