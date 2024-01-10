Reliance Industries set to commission energy complex this year
Reliance Industries plans to commission the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar by the second half of 2024. The facility will generate green jobs and enable the production of green products, making Gujarat a leading exporter of such products.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries is preparing to commission the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a 5,000-acre manufacturing facility for renewable energy-related products, in Jamnagar in the second half of 2024, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the western state’s flagship investment conclave, in Gandhinagar, Ambani said that along with generating a large number of jobs, the giga complex will also help Gujarat become a major exporter of green products.