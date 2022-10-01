5G services that was launched today by PM Modi will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 October officially launched the 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The 5G services are likely to provide high speed internet with low latency thereby changing the landscape of data. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.
The 5G services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.
However, it is to be noted that consumers of reliance Jio will not get access to 5G just yet.
Earlier the Ministry of Communications had said, " 5G to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035."
Reliance Jio has shared a timeline for their 5G service roll-out at the annual general meet (AGM) 2022 event this year.
Cities that will first get 5G:
Reliance Jio had announced that they will start the services in a phased out manner. This means that the first phase will include providing 5G services to 4 cities- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. These cities will get 5G services by Diwali which will be held between 22-26 October.
Rest of India to get Reliance Jio 5G by?
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, it was announced that other cities across India are likely to get 5G services only by next year. To put a date, it was notified that Jio 5G services would be made available to other cities only by December 2023.
Will all of Delhi get Jio5G at once?
The national capital, and other three megalopolis cities that are slated to get Jio5G services by Diwali will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services.
For example- The Delhi Airport T3 is now 5G-ready and promises 20-times faster connectivity for passengers.
The availability of 5G services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport had been announced by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) before the official launch of the 5G in India.
DIAL in an official statement said that passengers flying from Delhi Airport Terminal 3 will be able to use the 5G network soon. The authority also claimed that the 5G network will offer 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system in the airport.
