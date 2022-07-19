Reliance Jio adds 31 lakh new mobile users in May, says TRAI data1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 03:05 PM IST
However, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, While, Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers.
Private telecom operator firm Reliance Jio has cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 31 lakh mobile subscribers in May, says the sector regulator on 19 July.