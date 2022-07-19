Private telecom operator firm Reliance Jio has cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained over 31 lakh mobile subscribers in May, says the sector regulator on 19 July.

According to monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 31.11 lakh wireless subscribers, taking its mobile customer count to 40.87 crore.

However, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crore. While, Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crore in the same period.

Earlier on 18 July, data published by the Department of Telecommunications said that Reliance Jio deposited ₹14,000 crore as earnest money since it is participating for in the auction for 5G airwaves. While, Bharti Airtel deposited ₹5,500 crore, and Vodafone Idea deposited ₹2,200 crore. Adani Data Networks deposited a small amount, i.e. ₹100 crore only.

According to the Telecom Department data, based on the earnest money deposit, bidders become eligible and get points with which they can bid for spectrum. Reliance Jio has 159,830 eligibility points, Bharti Airtel has 66,330 points, Vodafone Idea has 29,370 eligibility points and Adani has 1,650 points.

So, Jio can bid for a spectrum worth a maximum ₹1.27 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel can bid for a maximum of ₹48,000 crore of the spectrum, Vodafone Idea for ₹20,000 crore, and Adani Data Network ₹700 crore.

The 5G spectrum auction is scheduled to start on July 26 and the government is expecting to collect ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore as revenue form its sale.

With PTI inputs.