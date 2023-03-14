Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Reliance Jio announces new postpaid family plans

Reliance Jio announces new postpaid family plans

1 min read . 10:54 PM IST PTI
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced a new set of postpaid family plans – Jio Plus, wherein a family of four can to try services free of cost for a month.

Reliance Jio announces new postpaid family plans

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced a new set of postpaid family plans – Jio Plus, wherein a family of four can to try services free of cost for a month.

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced a new set of postpaid family plans – Jio Plus, wherein a family of four can to try services free of cost for a month.

The ' 399 plan' offers up to three add-on connections for the family. It packs 75 GB data, with additional 3 add-on connections at 99 per SIM.

The ' 399 plan' offers up to three add-on connections for the family. It packs 75 GB data, with additional 3 add-on connections at 99 per SIM.

"...Total monthly charge of only 696 for a family of 4... effective monthly charge of 174 per SIM," Jio said in a release.

"...Total monthly charge of only 696 for a family of 4... effective monthly charge of 174 per SIM," Jio said in a release.

The ' 699 plan' entails 100 GB data and up to 3 add-on connections at 99 per SIM.

The ' 699 plan' entails 100 GB data and up to 3 add-on connections at 99 per SIM.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said, the idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said, the idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users.

Jio has strengthened its network experience by expanding 5G services to 331 cities.

Jio has strengthened its network experience by expanding 5G services to 331 cities.

"After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers," Ambani said.

"After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers," Ambani said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP