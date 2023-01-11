Reliance Jio launches 5G in 100 cities, Airtel's 5G customer base above 1 mn

India’s largest carrier Reliance Jio introduced 5G services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore on Wednesday taking the count to 100 cities within four months of launching the services in the country.
“u. Soon, Jio True 5G network will be present across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu. By December 2023 every village and town of TN will have Jio’s True 5G services," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
With the launch, Jio’s 5G standalone or SA services are now available across 23 states at the beta level where it is inviting customers to experience 5G services on their devices. As of Wednesday, XX number of smartphones from brands including Xiaomi and Motorola were supporting 5G SA.
The second largest carrier Bharti Airtel said it had launched services in 30 cities and had connected over 1 million users within a month of launch of its 5G network which worked on the non-standalone or NSA architecture.
"Airtel 5G Plus will be present across urban India by end of the year as we continue to ramp up our deployment at a rapid pace," an Airtel spokesperson said.
The competition between the top two telecom service providers is heating up on 5G, with both setting up large number of sites and towers across several states and cities in the country. While Reliance Jio has set up over 17,687 base stations as of November end, Airtel had set up nearly 3,300, with the number having risen since.
A senior executive at Airtel had said earlier that the carrier was able to provide 5G services across a larger span of area owing to the NSA architecture which works on the mid bands of 3.3-3.5 Ghz, unlike the sub-GHz bands which require a much larger number of sites to provide the same kind of service.
