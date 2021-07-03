2 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 11:29 AM ISTLivemint
Emergency data loan facility from Jio, will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring continuation of seamless high speed data experience
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched 'emergency data loan’ facility for its users. Now, Jio users that run out of data can get instant data on loan and play later. Emergency data loan facility from Jio will offer a simple solution to these users, ensuring continuation of seamless high speed data experience.
5. Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit
6. Emergency data loan benefit is activated.
Last month, Jio came out with an annual prepaid plan for ₹3,499. It is Jio's most expensive recharge plan that provides 3 GB data daily. Post consumption of the daily data, the speed will drop to 64 kbps. Jio's annual plan can be found both on the website and the phone.
Jio ₹3,499 plan details
₹3,499 recharge pack comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, users will have access to Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews.
No third party subscriptions
Jio has not provided subscriptions to any third party OTT platforms unlike the company's Rs. 2,599 annual plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.
During its 44th AGM, Reliance announced launch of a new, ultra-affordable 4G phone jointly developed with Google called the JioPhone Next.
