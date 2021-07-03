Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched 'emergency data loan’ facility for its users. Now, Jio users that run out of data can get instant data on loan and play later. Emergency data loan facility from Jio will offer a simple solution to these users, ensuring continuation of seamless high speed data experience.

What is emergency data loan facility

• Emergency data loan facility provides flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ functionality to Jio users who run out of their high speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.

• Under this, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB each (Valued ₹11 / pack)

Steps to avail emergency data loan facility

1. Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on top left of the page

2. Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services

3. Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner

4. Select ‘Get emergency data’ option

5. Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

6. Emergency data loan benefit is activated.

Last month, Jio came out with an annual prepaid plan for ₹3,499. It is Jio's most expensive recharge plan that provides 3 GB data daily. Post consumption of the daily data, the speed will drop to 64 kbps. Jio's annual plan can be found both on the website and the phone.

Jio ₹3,499 plan details

₹3,499 recharge pack comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, users will have access to Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews.

No third party subscriptions

Jio has not provided subscriptions to any third party OTT platforms unlike the company's Rs. 2,599 annual plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

During its 44th AGM, Reliance announced launch of a new, ultra-affordable 4G phone jointly developed with Google called the JioPhone Next.





