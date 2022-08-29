Reliance Jio, Meta launch shopping on WhatsApp. Check details

Reliance Jio, Meta launch shopping on WhatsApp. Check details1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
- The JioMart on WhatsApp will revolutionize the way businesses in India connect with consumers and simplify the consumer shopping experience, as per the release
Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first ever shopping experience on WhatsApp, which will allow consumers to shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. “A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," as per official release by Reliance Retail.
Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first ever shopping experience on WhatsApp, which will allow consumers to shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. “A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," as per official release by Reliance Retail.
The press release informed that the launch is part of “a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country," additionally noting that the JioMart on WhatsApp will revolutionize the way businesses in India connect with consumers and simplify the consumer shopping experience.
The press release informed that the launch is part of “a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country," additionally noting that the JioMart on WhatsApp will revolutionize the way businesses in India connect with consumers and simplify the consumer shopping experience.
Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, took to Facebook and posted, “excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat."
Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, took to Facebook and posted, “excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat."
Meta CEO further informed that “business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."
Meta CEO further informed that “business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."
Commenting on the development, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, “our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian."
Commenting on the development, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, “our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian."
The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director added that, "one example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."
The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director added that, "one example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."
Additionally, Reliance Industries Ltd. will invest 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out its 5G services in October across the largest Indian cities, its billionaire-chairman Mukesh Ambani said as he continues to expand and diversify the $221 billion empire, according to Bloomberg report.
Additionally, Reliance Industries Ltd. will invest 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out its 5G services in October across the largest Indian cities, its billionaire-chairman Mukesh Ambani said as he continues to expand and diversify the $221 billion empire, according to Bloomberg report.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(With inputs from Bloomberg)