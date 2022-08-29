Reliance Jio, Meta launch shopping on WhatsApp. Check details

Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first ever shopping experience on WhatsApp, which will allow consumers to shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. “A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," as per official release by Reliance Retail.

