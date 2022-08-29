Reliance Jio True 5G and all its benefits

Reliance Jio True 5G and all its benefits3 min read . 03:53 PM IST
- With the unveiling of Jio True 5G, Akash Ambani said Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G, broadest spectrum and advanced carrier aggregation technologies.
During the 45th annual general meeting on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on 29 August announced the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its Pan-India true 5G network. Mukesh Ambani also said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country.
With the unveiling of Jio True 5G, Akash Ambani said Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G, broadest spectrum and advanced carrier aggregation technologies.
Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality & affordability. We are committed to making India a data powered economy even ahead of China and US, Mukesh Ambani said.
Reliance Jio is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, he said.
Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now, the chairman further added.
Kiran Thomas CEO of Jio Platforms also said that, “Since 2016, Jio 4G has unleased a tsunami of digital application and rich digital content across India. Today over 80% of the data consumed is in video format. Now with Jio True 5G, mobile broadband will shift gears in ultra high definition quality."
He further added that 5G will not only enhance all your current mobile experiences but will also create first time experiences that will only be possible with 5G. He added that for the first time, the ultra low latency of Jio5G will enable real time application like cloud gaming even while you are on the move.
He further added that in near future it will also enable immersive experiences like augmented reality with Jio Glass and devices from many other partners.
Explaining the benefits, Akash Ambani also said, “Jio True 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country."
Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it Jio AirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet, he said.
Launched six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio is expected to now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.
India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October, Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week.
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.
In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.
The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.
Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.
