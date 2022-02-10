Reliance New Energy buys additional 10.3% stake in Sterling & Wilson Renewable

“We fu内her wish to inform you that RNEL has on February 9， 2022， acquired， by way of off-market pu陀hase， an aggregate of 19667750 equity shares of face value of INR 1/- each representing 10.37% of the paid-up equity share capital of SWREL at a price of INR 375/- per equity share amounting to ₹7375406250 from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (15380904 equity shares of SWREL) and Mr. Khurshed Daruvala (4286846 equity shares of SWREL) who are also promoters of SWREL," RIL said in a statement to stock exchanges.