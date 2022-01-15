Reliance, Ola, Mahindra among 10 bidders for govt's ₹ 18,000 crore PLI scheme for batteries

The selected firms would be required to set up the manufacturing facility within a period of two years

Under the scheme, the manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India