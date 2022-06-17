Reliance Retail, Jio IPO unlikely to be announced in RIL AGM: JPMorgan2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- RIL AGM's expectations continue to center on the potential de-merger of the consumer businesses
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is unlikely to announce the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Jio and Retail in this year's annual general meeting (AGM), as per global brokerage JPMorgan, as RIL AGM's expectations continue to center on the potential de-merger of the retail and telecom businesses.