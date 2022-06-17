Reliance Retail, Jio IPO unlikely to be announced in RIL AGM: JPMorgan

The total customer base as of March 2022 stood at 410.2 million, while average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for all telcos, zoomed during the quarter to ₹167.6 per subscriber per month. Meanwhile, gross subscriber addition continued to remain strong with total gross addition of 35.5 million in 4Q FY22 with sustained traction in mobility and FTTH (fibre to the home) businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}