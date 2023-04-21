Reliance Retail Q4 PAT jumps 12.9% YoY, records highest ever footfall

Reliance Retail on Friday reported 12.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹2,415 crore. The Mukesh Ambani led retail chain's gross quarterly revenue was up by 19.42 per cent to ₹69,267 crore, from ₹58,017 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Reliance Retail posted a EBITDA which shot up by 32.6 per cent YoY to ₹4,914 crore.

