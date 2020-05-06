Reliance subsidiary begins covid-19 testing

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries, through its biotechnology subsidiary Reliance Life Sciences or RLS, has launched its diagnostics operations and is currently conducting over 2,000 covid-19 tests every day.

"From zero per day, it is currently doing over 2,000 tests every day," RIL said in its financial presentation to analysts after its fourth-quarter results on 30 April.

RLS has developed its own confirmatory tests for covid-19, which are available to all RIL employees on priority and will soon be rolled out in the community.

Mint had in December 2019 reported that RLS is trying to build a network of pathology labs and is scouting for partners. To begin with, it plans to set up 20-30 labs.

The RLS website said the company is developing business opportunities in bio-therapeutics (plasma proteins, biosimilars and novel proteins), pharmaceuticals (later-generation oncology generics), clinical research services, regenerative medicine (stem cell therapies) and molecular medicine.

For its pathology labs operations, the company plans to follow a hub-and-spoke model, with a reference lab serving as a regional hub providing super-specialized tests. Supporting the reference lab would be a chain of network labs that would provide routine as well as specialised tests. And assisting the network labs would be collection centres and points which will collect tests and send them to reference and network labs for processing.

