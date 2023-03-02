Reliance, Tata Power bid for ₹19,500-crore solar module incentive
- Solar module makers including Reliance Industries, Tata Power, as well as international firms like First Solar, are among bidders for ₹19,500 crore in financial incentives
Reliance Industries, Tata Power, as well as international firms like First Solar, are among bidders for ₹19,500 crore in financial incentives that India is offering to promote domestic solar module manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported panels from dominant producer China, according to a Bloomberg report.
