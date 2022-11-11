Reliance to develop multi-modal logistics park in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been awarded the work to develop the first multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Friday.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been awarded the work to develop the first multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Friday.
“Pioneering the pace of building a countrywide state-of-the-art multi-modal infrastructure, MoRTH has made significant progress under this National Master Plan and embarking on the same MMLP Chennai at Mappedu being developed in 184.27 acres is 1st MMLP awarded to Reliance Industries Limited for which Prime Minister laid the Foundation Stone on 26 May, 2022," the ministry said.
“Pioneering the pace of building a countrywide state-of-the-art multi-modal infrastructure, MoRTH has made significant progress under this National Master Plan and embarking on the same MMLP Chennai at Mappedu being developed in 184.27 acres is 1st MMLP awarded to Reliance Industries Limited for which Prime Minister laid the Foundation Stone on 26 May, 2022," the ministry said.
According to the statement, MMLPs by MoRTH also lays the foundation of development of such large-scale state of the art infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for which both the Central Government and State Government have come together and a Government SPV formed amongst National Highways Logistics Management Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chennai Port Authority & Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
According to the statement, MMLPs by MoRTH also lays the foundation of development of such large-scale state of the art infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for which both the Central Government and State Government have come together and a Government SPV formed amongst National Highways Logistics Management Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chennai Port Authority & Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
“The estimated project cost is ₹1424 Crore. Total concession period is 45 years. The SPV will provide 4 lane NH connectivity of 5.4 Km with estimated cost of ₹104 Crore and new rail siding to the MMLP site of length ~10.5 Km with estimated cost of ₹217 Crore," the ministry said.
“The estimated project cost is ₹1424 Crore. Total concession period is 45 years. The SPV will provide 4 lane NH connectivity of 5.4 Km with estimated cost of ₹104 Crore and new rail siding to the MMLP site of length ~10.5 Km with estimated cost of ₹217 Crore," the ministry said.
The MMLP will be developed in three phases with estimated developer investment of ₹783 Crore Phase-1 development is targeted within 2 years i.e., by 2025 leading to commercial operations.
The MMLP will be developed in three phases with estimated developer investment of ₹783 Crore Phase-1 development is targeted within 2 years i.e., by 2025 leading to commercial operations.
MMLP at Chennai which is strategically located at ~52 Km from Chennai Port, 80 Km from Ennore Port, 87 Km from Katupalli Airport will be a focal point of logistics in the southern region. It is estimated to a cater to 7.17 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in horizon period of 45 years.
MMLP at Chennai which is strategically located at ~52 Km from Chennai Port, 80 Km from Ennore Port, 87 Km from Katupalli Airport will be a focal point of logistics in the southern region. It is estimated to a cater to 7.17 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in horizon period of 45 years.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.