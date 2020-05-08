NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries (RIL) will sell 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms to Vista Equity Partners for ₹11,367 crore, giving its subsidiary an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion. This is the third stake sale by RIL in Jio in just over two weeks, social media giant Facebook and private equity Silver Lake having invested in earlier rounds.

The three global companies now own 13.3% stake in jio Platform. All the three transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, with the one with Facebook likely to undergo a tighter scrutiny given concerns over net neutrality.

The three stake sales are part of RIL's plan to be debt-free by March. Most likely, the target is likely to be achieved before that. Jio has raised ₹60,596.37 crore through the three rounds.

Reliance Jio Infocomm , which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

As part of its plans to be debt-free, RIL is also raising ₹53,215 crore via a rights issue. The company has appointed nine investment banks for its planned fund raise, according to a Mint report.

Vista portfolio companies have a significant presence in India with over 13,000 employees. It has more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments and has so far exclusively invested in enterprise software businesses.

