Nykaa: The competition is closing in

“Nykaa is the one that’s going to be under pressure. The company had the best margins and it could command it initially. The entry of new platforms is set to benefit brands giving them more avenue for sale," said an executive at a consumer goods company who did not want to be identified. “Now, everybody (the brands) is going back to Nykaa and negotiating, saying you need to reduce the margin structure. The dependence on Nykaa is reducing a bit," the person added.

