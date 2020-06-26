Home >News >India >Relief for airlines as SC confirms there's no need to keep middle seat vacant
Representative image (Photo: PTI)
Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Relief for airlines as SC confirms there's no need to keep middle seat vacant

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 02:28 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

SC upholds Bombay HC order that held that in the wake of pandemic adequate safety measures had been deployed by airlines for safety and health of passengers

New Delhi: In a relief for airlines, Supreme Court on Friday settled the middle seat row by confirming that that there is no need to keep middle seat vacant.

The Supreme Court upheld Bombay High Court order that held that in the wake of pandemic adequate safety measures had been deployed by the carriers for safety and health of passengers.

Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Bhushan Gavai dismissed Air India pilot Deven Kanani's challenge against Bombay HC order permitting middle-seat occupancy for Air India and all other domestic airlines.

The pilot had filed special leave petition against aviation regulator DGCA decision announced on 31 May, which allowed airlines to sell middle seats in the flight.

DGCA on Friday had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety, health have been incorporated for flight operations. The expert panel had recommended allowing discretion for airlines to keep middle seat vacant subject to passenger load.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(representative image)

Pending class 10 and 12 board exams cancelled: CBSE tells Supreme Court

2 min read . 25 Jun 2020
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore Airlines may grab Emirates, Etihad traffic in India

3 min read . 25 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout