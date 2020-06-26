Subscribe
Home >News >India >Relief for airlines as SC confirms there's no need to keep middle seat vacant
Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Relief for airlines as SC confirms there's no need to keep middle seat vacant

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

SC upholds Bombay HC order that held that in the wake of pandemic adequate safety measures had been deployed by airlines for safety and health of passengers

New Delhi: In a relief for airlines, Supreme Court on Friday settled the middle seat row by confirming that that there is no need to keep middle seat vacant.

The Supreme Court upheld Bombay High Court order that held that in the wake of pandemic adequate safety measures had been deployed by the carriers for safety and health of passengers.

Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Bhushan Gavai dismissed Air India pilot Deven Kanani's challenge against Bombay HC order permitting middle-seat occupancy for Air India and all other domestic airlines.

The pilot had filed special leave petition against aviation regulator DGCA decision announced on 31 May, which allowed airlines to sell middle seats in the flight.

DGCA on Friday had submitted that expert committee recommendations on safety, health have been incorporated for flight operations. The expert panel had recommended allowing discretion for airlines to keep middle seat vacant subject to passenger load.

