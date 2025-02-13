Relief for Amanatullah Khan? Delhi court protects AAP’s Okhla MLA from arrest till February 24

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, on Thursday, granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan pre-arrest bail after the Delhi Police accused him of helping an accused in an attempt-to-murder case flee cops, according to a news report. The Delhi court protected the AAP MLA from arrest till February 24.

Further, Amanatullah Khan has also been directed by the Delhi court to join the probe, whenever summoned by the investigating officer.

The police have been instructed to ensure that his questioning takes place under CCTV surveillance.

After securing the court's protection, the AAP's Okhla MLA talked to reporters saying, “Everything is in the court, I will say everything there. I will join the investigation at 5 pm this evening.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 24.

Amanatullah Khan on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on February 10.

Amanatullah Khan filed the application before Special Judge Jitendra Singh seeking protection from arrest before joining the investigation, claiming that the allegations levelled against him are false.

The Delhi police said the mob led by Amanatullah Khan helped a proclaimed offender, Chavez Khan, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from custody.

Amanatullah Khan said that the Delhi Police crime branch team had caught Chavez Khan during a raid, but he was out on bail and had presented bail documents. However, court records indicated that Chavez Khan had been officially declared a fugitive.

"Some people in the Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom the Delhi Police had come to arrest is (out) on bail. The police are implicating me in a false case to hide its mistake," India Today quoted the AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan's letter dated February 12.

The AAP MLA added that he went to “save” Chavez when he was asked to help the man who was being “threatened” by the police.