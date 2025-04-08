Relief for common man soon? Nitin Gadkari assures new toll system, will be announced in ‘8-10 days’

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced plans for a transformative new toll system in India, aimed at providing relief to the common man. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, Gadkari stated, “We are bringing a policy, which will bring relief to the common man. We are changing the process of toll... I cannot tell more than this, but I believe it will be announced in the next 8-10 days”.

At the summit Nitin Gadkari assured that the implementation of the new toll tax system would lead to reduced toll rates, addressing longstanding concerns about the financial burden on commuters.

This announcement follows Nitin Gadkari's previous mention of the new toll policy in Parliament last month, where he emphasised the government's commitment to making the system more consumer-friendly while still funding India's expanding road infrastructure.

Currently, toll plazas on National Highways are established according to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which stipulate that toll plazas on the same section and direction of a national highway cannot be established within 60 kilometres of each other.

India's toll collection has seen a significant surge in recent years. Revenue reached ₹64,809.86 crore in 2023-24, marking a 35% increase from the previous year. This growth is particularly striking when compared to the collection of ₹27,503 crore in 2019-20.

While details of the new system remain under wraps, it is expected to align with the government's broader vision for infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

The proposed changes come at a time when India is preparing to implement a satellite-based toll collection system by April 2025.

This new system, employing the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), will use onboard units in vehicles to track movement and calculate toll charges based on distance travelled.

It represents a significant upgrade from the current RFID-based FASTag system, promising to streamline toll collection, reduce congestion, and potentially eliminate the need for physical toll plazas.

Key features of the GNSS-based system include a 20km daily exemption for short-distance travellers, designed to reduce costs for local commuters. The National Highways Authority of India will oversee the rollout, with technical support from the Indian Space Research Organisation.