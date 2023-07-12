Relief for consumers: Tomatoes to be sold at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: In a relief to consumers in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution at discounted prices through retail outlets by the end of this week.

Major consumption centres with the highest increase in retail prices over the past month have been identified, ensuring that the tomatoes are delivered to the areas most affected by price hikes. The selection process took into consideration the absolute increase in prices, prioritizing centres where the prevailing rates are above the national average.

Tomatoes are being sold at ₹160 per kg in wholesale markets, while retail prices are hovering around ₹180-200.

Tomatoes are grown across India but the southern and western regions of the country are the major producers, contributing approximately 56% to 58% of the country’s total production of the vegetable. The peak harvesting period for tomatoes is December to February, while July-August and October-November are lean months for production.

July, coinciding with the monsoon season, presents additional challenges in distribution, leading to increased transit losses and subsequent price rises. The fluctuation in planting and harvesting seasons, along with regional variations, plays a significant role in the seasonal price changes of tomatoes. Additionally, temporary disruptions in the supply chain and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions can also result in sudden spikes in prices.

“Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik which is expected to last till this month end. Madanapalle (Chittoor) in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. The arrivals in Delhi-NCR are mainly from Himachal Pradesh and some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka," the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said.

The situation is expected to improve in the near future with the arrival of new crop supplies from Nashik district of Maharashtra. Additionally, in August, more supplies are anticipated from the Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt. The arrival of tomatoes from Madhya Pradesh is also expected to commence soon.