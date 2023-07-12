Relief for consumers: Tomatoes to be sold at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR

Relief for consumers: Tomatoes to be sold at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Major consumption centres with the highest increase in retail prices over the past month have been identified, ensuring that the tomatoes are delivered to the areas most affected by price hikes
New Delhi: In a relief to consumers in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution at discounted prices through retail outlets by the end of this week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×