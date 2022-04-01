Relief for domestic tour operators selling packages to non residents visiting In

“In order to remove such difficulties, the central government, in exercise of powers conferred under section 206C(1G) of the Act, has specified that the provisions of the said section shall not apply to a buyer being an individual who is not a resident of India in terms of clause (1) and clause (1A) of section 6 of the Act, and who is visiting India. Hence, a domestic tour operator is not required to collect tax on sale of overseas tour package to non-resident individuals visiting India," CBDT said.