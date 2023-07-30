Paddy farmers in east India will likely receive a long-awaited spell of monsoon showers between July 30 and August 2 as the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for this region and for north-east India.

East and north-east India, the only regions facing rainfall deficiency of 25% two months into the four-month monsoon season (June-September) are likely to receive precipitation of 115.6 to 204.4 mm long period average (LPA) from 30 July to 2 August depending on regions, the weather bureau predicted on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is seen over West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday; in Jharkhand from Sunday to Tuesday, and over Bihar from Monday to Wednesday. This should bring relief to most paddy farmers who can’t afford artificial irrigation and have been waiting for the first showers before cultivating Kharif paddy.

Though paddy sowing was 4.3% higher year-on-year at 23.7 million hectares as of 28 July, some east and northeast Indian regions are still lagging, especially Odisha, Jharkhand and Tripura and some key paddy-growing southern states. Paddy plantation in Odisha and Jharkhand was nearly 4% and 0.3% lower on-year at 871,200 and 237,800 hectares, respectively. Farmers cultivated paddy across 51,200 hectares, slightly less than last year’s 64,000 hectares.

In view of the heavy forecast for heavy rainfall, Agromet advisories of IMD suggested farmers go in for non-paddy crops in upland, close water holes and rat holes in paddy fields using mud, and cleaning bunds and making them weed-free. Farmers have also been advised to store rainwater in fields for transplanting.

In the case of direct sowing of Kharif paddy, the agro-meteorological advisory services unit advised farmers to collect good-quality paddy seeds based on land type. It said they should choose varieties such as Swarna, Shakti and Swarna Shreya that are resistant to drought, pests and disease.

Northeastern states are likely to get 115.6 to 204.4 mm LPA on 2 and 3 August, which may cause localised flooding. Because of this, the IMD has suggested people avoid areas prone to waterlogging and those with vulnerable structures.