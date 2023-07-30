Relief for east India paddy farmers as IMD issues orange alert until Aug 21 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Those that can't afford artificial irrigation have been waiting for the first showers to cultivate Kharif paddy
Paddy farmers in east India will likely receive a long-awaited spell of monsoon showers between July 30 and August 2 as the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for this region and for north-east India.
