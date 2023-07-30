Relief for east India paddy farmers as IMD issues orange alert until Aug 2

Though paddy sowing was 4.3% higher year-on-year at 23.7 million hectares as of 28 July, some east and northeast Indian regions are still lagging, especially Odisha, Jharkhand and Tripura and some key paddy-growing southern states. Paddy plantation in Odisha and Jharkhand was nearly 4% and 0.3% lower on-year at 871,200 and 237,800 hectares, respectively. Farmers cultivated paddy across 51,200 hectares, slightly less than last year’s 64,000 hectares.