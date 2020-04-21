Relief for farmers as MHA further relaxes agriculture exemptions

New Delhi: In its bid to provide relief to farmers, the Union home ministry has further relaxed lockdown rules of agriculture and horticulture, a week after it gave the go-ahead for full fledged agricultural activities to resume during the rabi harvest season.

On Monday night, the ministry, in an addendum, to its revised set of lockdown guidelines, permitted facilities for export and import of "pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticultural produce", to be included in the list of activities exempted from the lockdown.

In a letter written by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Centre has also permitted research establishments of agriculture and horticulture to resume, along with the inter- and intra-state movement of planting materials.

Additionally, providing some relief to students as well, the Centre has also given the go ahead for "shops of educational books for students" to remain open along with "shops of electric fans".

The ministry has also permitted the movement of Indian seafarers during the ongoing lockdown.

