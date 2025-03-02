Relief for Hardik Patel? Court allows Gujarat govt to withdraw sedition charges against BJP MLA

The Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court has granted Gujarat Government permission to withdraw a sedition case against BJP MLA Hardik Patel and four associates who led the 2015 Patidar quota agitation.

The decision, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Manish Purohit, follows an application filed by Special Public Prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case, originally registered during the Patidar agitation, accused Hardik Patel, along with Dinesh Bambhaniya, Chirag Patel, Ketan Patel, and Alpesh Kathiriya, of conspiring to incite unrest within the Patidar community by demanding inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list—a move deemed "legally and sociologically impossible" at the time. Despite allegations of undermining public order, no damages to public property were reported under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Following the large-scale violence in Gujarat after the Patel community's mega rally in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015, the city crime branch arrested Hardik Patel and three of his aides and booked them under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The Gujarat government had announced its intention to withdraw nine cases related to the agitation last month, including three involving Hardik Patel. Of these, two cases invoked sedition charges. The withdrawal decision was communicated via a letter from the District Magistrate on February 18, 2025. The court noted that given the absence of substantial damage or further evidence, it was appropriate to grant permission for withdrawal.

Hardik Patel, who rose to prominence as the leader of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti during the agitation, expressed gratitude towards Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior BJP leaders for their support. Once a Congress leader, Hardik joined the BJP in 2022 and now serves as an MLA.

This withdrawal is part of a broader effort by the Gujarat government to resolve cases linked to the agitation.

Of nearly 300 cases filed during the protests, over 270 have now been withdrawn, reflecting a reconciliatory approach towards addressing past political tensions.