Relief for Indian commuters: No hike in toll tax rates for the next two months; here’s why
Relief for Indian commuters: There will be no hike in toll tax rates for the next two months. Check out why the NHAI has been asked to postpone it
Toll charges are typically hiked in India every year on April 1. However, this year, the fare revision has been put on hold due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Indian commuters won’t have to pay higher rates for now, thanks to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).