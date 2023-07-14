Relief for Indian students in France: PM Modi declares change in visa policy; check details1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
PM Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. He received a gala welcome from the people gathered there.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant announcement, has declared that Indian students pursuing a master's degree in France will now be granted an extended post-study visa lasting five years, as opposed to the previous two-year work visa.
