Business News/ News / India/  Relief for Indian students in France: PM Modi declares change in visa policy; check details

Relief for Indian students in France: PM Modi declares change in visa policy; check details

1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

PM Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. He received a gala welcome from the people gathered there.

The change in visa policy aims to facilitate opportunities for Indian students in France. (Image for representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant announcement, has declared that Indian students pursuing a master's degree in France will now be granted an extended post-study visa lasting five years, as opposed to the previous two-year work visa.

PM Modi made this announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris, where he was warmly welcomed by the attendees. This change in visa policy aims to facilitate opportunities for Indian students in France.

"The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a two-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study visa of five years," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying during his speech while sharing the positive developments between India and France.

PM Modi in France LIVE Updates

The extension of the post-study visa for Indian students in France is expected to provide enhanced opportunities for academic growth and career development, further strengthening the bilateral ties between India and France.

PM Modi's visit to France holds particular significance as it coincides with France's National Day celebrations. The Indian Prime Minister expressed his delight on the occasion and conveyed his congratulations to the people of France. He also emphasised the strong bond and unwavering friendship between India and France, exemplified by his attendance at the National Day Parade alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

In addition to the visa announcement, PM Modi highlighted the growth of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He revealed that an agreement has been reached for the use of India's UPI in France, commencing at the iconic Eiffel Tower. Indian tourists will now have the convenience of making payments in Indian Rupees via UPI while visiting the landmark.

The prime minister further mentioned the ongoing archaeological missions conducted jointly by India and France, expanding from Chandigarh to Ladakh. These collaborations exemplify the long-standing cooperation between the two countries. PM Modi also stressed on the role of digital infrastructure in strengthening the ties between India and France.

The prime minister further mentioned the ongoing archaeological missions conducted jointly by India and France, expanding from Chandigarh to Ladakh. These collaborations exemplify the long-standing cooperation between the two countries. PM Modi also stressed on the role of digital infrastructure in strengthening the ties between India and France.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
