Relief for late GST filers; council weighs govt borrowing plans

Sitharaman said another Council meeting will be held in July solely to discuss compensation to states, the cess levied to raise funds for the compensation and, in case there is any borrowing, who is going to pay for it and how. “All members have requested a special meeting," the minister said. This move would calm state governments who have been asking for timely compensation payments. States were offered compensation for GST revenue loss for five years till 2022 when the Centre was negotiating the tax reform with them.