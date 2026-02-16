Rajpal Yadav to walk out of jail as Delhi High Court grants him interim bail in cheque bounce case

Delhi High Court has granted Rajpal Yadav temporary release from jail in connection with the cheque bounce case. He will remain out of custody until 18 March, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter again.

Yadav surrendered on February 5 in connection with cheque dishonour cases, amounting to almost ₹9 crore. Earlier, the top court had adjourned the bail hearing of the Bollywood actor to today, Monday, 16 February.

He had sought suspension of his sentence on the ground of a marriage in his family on February 19.

Advertisement

The Court noted that ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief. It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav? The case against Rajpal Yadav goes back to 2010, when the Bollywood actor reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, ‘Ata Pata Laapata’. As the film didn't work at the box office, the actor struggled to repay the loan.

Over the years, the original ₹5 crore loan ballooned nearly ₹9 crore after accruing interest and penalties.

In 2018, a court sentenced Yadav and his wife to six months in jail. After failing to abide by the new payment agreements, the High Court ordered Yadav to surrender in February 2026.

Advertisement

What Delhi High Court's order said On Monday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after noting that Rajpal Yadav had deposited ₹1.5 crore in the bank account of complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," said the judge, reported PTI.

The court directed Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without permission.

It further directed Yadav to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.

‘Sir kya karoon?…’ Earlier, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama about his situation, Yadav had explained his financial difficulties, saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back. Can’t see another way out).”