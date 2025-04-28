Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber’s passport amid India’s Got Latent row

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport amid the ongoing controversy over his India's Got Latent remarks row.
The top court has allowed him to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application in this regard.
Maharashtra and Assam informed the Supreme Court that investigations in the FIRS registered with regard to Allahabadia were completed.
(This is a developing story….)
