Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber’s passport amid India’s Got Latent row

Livemint
Published28 Apr 2025, 01:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport amid the ongoing controversy over his India's Got Latent remarks row. 

The top court has allowed him to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application in this regard.

Maharashtra and Assam  informed the Supreme Court that investigations in the FIRS registered with regard to Allahabadia were completed.

(This is a developing story….)

 

 

 

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 01:35 PM IST
