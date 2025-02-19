Big relief for Siddaramaiah in MUDA scam case: Lokayukta police says ‘no evidence found’ against Karnataka CM

MUDA Scam Case: In a BIG RELIEF for Congress leader Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, the Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence.

The Lokayukta probing officers said they have submitted the final report on MUDA Scam case and CM Siddaramaiah to the Karnataka High Court, according to PTI report.

"Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the High Court," the Lokayukta police said in a letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna who is a complainant in the MUDA case.

Besides Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the land owner Devaraju are also the accused in the MUDA Scam case.

On Wednesday, the Lokayukta police said that further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024 and an additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173 (8) CrPC.

What is the MUDA Scam Case? In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi,in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

