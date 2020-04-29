Relief for stranded migrant workers, tourists as MHA allows inter-state movement

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry provided major relief to stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students with fresh orders to states, permitting the inter-state movement of all stranded people in the country.

While the ministry had, earlier this month, paved the way for migrant workers to return to their place of work in cities, given they do not show any symptoms of coronavirus, it has now allowed all stranded people to return to their home towns after undergoing a strict medical screening at the source and the destination cities.

"Due to lockdown migrant workers, pilgrims, students, tourists and other persons are stranded at different places," Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter to states.

He further added, "All states should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending stranded people."

The ministry has now laid down strict rules that states need to abide by, given that inter-state movement continues to remain closed except for essential services.

It has stated that for all states where people are now stranded, the sending and receiving states must agree to movement by road, only after the people are screened and found to be asymptomatic. At the same time, states also have to organise thoroughly sanitised buses for the passage of the stranded individuals, with other states that fall in the transit route now being required to permit the buses through their inter-state borders.

"On arrival at their destination, such persons would be screened by local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine unless the assessment requires keeping the person in institutional quarantine," Bhalla added in his letter., reiterating that "they would be kept under watch with periodic health check ups".

