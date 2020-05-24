Relief for stranded NRIs as Centre allows travel, with strict conditions

The MHA also reiterated the protocols that have been dictating the repatriation of Indians who had been stranded abroad. While the ministry has said that Indians stranded abroad need to register with their Indian missions in that country, priority will be given to cases of distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off as well as people faced with the expiry of short term visas, those with a medical emergencies, pregnant women and the elderly. Those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students will also be given priority.