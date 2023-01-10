Relief from fog, cold wave soon? IMD predicts rain in Delhi, UP, other states

Cold waves and dense fog gripped the entire north India severely in January. According to the weather agency, the minimum temperature in the national capital Delhi is lower than in prominent hill stations such as Nainital, Manali, and Shimla, among others.
Dense fog has covered large areas of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The constant low visibility has affected rail and flight movement.
Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.
Amid the dense fog and cold waves, the meteorological department has made a projection of rain in the next two days. Besides, the probability of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are higher this week. This will plunge the temperature further in Delhi and adjoining areas, but foggy weather may subside.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Abatement of Cold Wave conditions over plains of northwest India after 24 hours".
Yesterday, the weather monitoring agency said that " Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter".
Meanwhile, 39 were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
Satellite images showed a dense layer of fog persisting over vast swathes of north India, extending from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Flights (Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu) were also delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital on 10 January.
