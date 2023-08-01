Relief from milk prices likely after monsoon: Parshottam Rupala7 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:55 PM IST
To improve milk productivity, Parshottam Rupala, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, said the government is working on climate-resilient breeds that can weather extreme conditions
NEW DELHI : Milk prices in India have surged 22% in three years, including 10% in the past year. According to Parshottam Rupala, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, prices of green fodder are declining, and milk prices are expected to stabilize after monsoon as fodder turns plentiful.
